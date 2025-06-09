'Like a military operation': Koreans describe anxiety after US immigration raid

[Source: Reuters]

South Korean workers who returned home on Friday after being detained for a week by U.S. immigration authorities described their horror over the raid at their workplace in the state of Georgia and their relief at being reunited with their families.

“It was like a military operation,” said one of the workers of the September 4 raid at the car battery plant that is owned by Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution, adding the authorities had deployed across the site in less than 10 minutes.

Like many others who spoke to Reuters after their charter plane landed at Incheon airport, he declined to give his name due to the sensitivity of the matter.

A second worker said U.S. government agents had arrived at the site in helicopters and armoured vehicles and had separated workers according to visa type, arresting those on the ESTA visa-waiver programme or with a B-1 business traveller visa.

Workers’ phones were confiscated, and some were unable to inform their families back home until their eventual release.

In total, some 475 workers – including more than 300 South Korean nationals – were detained at the plant, in the biggest single-site operation conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in its history.

U.S. officials said the workers were engaged in activities beyond the scope of their visa authorisation or had overstayed their visas.

