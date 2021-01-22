Jane Fonda to get lifetime achievement award

US actress Jane Fonda is to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award at next month’s Golden Globes, which celebrate excellence in film and TV.

Fonda, 83, has had a glittering acting career spanning six decades.

The HFPA said she would be given the Cecil B deMille Award at the annual ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, on 28 February.

The Oscar-winning actress made her debut in 1960, later becoming one of the brightest Hollywood stars with films like Barbarella, Nine to Five and On Golden Pond.

Her most recent performance was in the Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie.

Fonda is also well known as a political activist, most recently as a campaigner against climate change. In 2016, she spent Thanksgiving among the protesters at Standing Rock, demonstrating against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.