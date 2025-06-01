Israeli attack near aid delivery point kills 30 in Rafah

Source: Reuters

An Israeli airstrike near an aid distribution point operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in Rafah killed at least 30 people and wounded more than 115, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA and Hamas-affiliated media on Sunday. Israel has not yet issued a response to the reported attack.

The GHF, recently established in Gaza with Israeli backing, was created to streamline humanitarian aid while employing biometric checks to prevent assistance from reaching individuals linked to Hamas. Despite these assurances, some Palestinians have questioned the group’s neutrality and data-collection practices.

This is not the first incident involving the GHF. On May 28, Hamas accused Israel of killing three people and injuring dozens more near another GHF distribution center—a claim the aid group rejected. The Israeli military later said its forces had fired warning shots in the area to disperse crowds and regain control as thousands surged toward the compound.

The latest strike is expected to escalate tensions surrounding aid access and civilian safety amid continued conflict in southern Gaza.

