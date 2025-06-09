Israel opens new route out of Gaza City, death toll passes 65,000

[Source: Reuters]

The Israeli military said it was opening an additional route for 48 hours that Palestinians could use to leave Gaza City as it stepped up efforts on Thursday to empty the city of civilians and confront thousands of Hamas combatants.

Hundreds of thousands of people are sheltering in the city and many are reluctant to follow Israel’s orders to move south because of dangers along the way, dire conditions, a lack of food in the southern area and fear of permanent displacement.

“Even if we want to leave Gaza City, is there any guarantee we would be able to come back? Will the war ever end? That’s why I prefer to die here, in Sabra, my neighbourhood,” Ahmed, a schoolteacher, said by phone.

At least 63 people were killed by Israeli strikes and gunfire across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, with most of the casualties in Gaza City, local health authorities said.

They said the latest fatalities took the Palestinian death toll from the two-year war between Israel and Hamas past 65,000. Palestinian officials and rescue workers say the true figure is likely higher as many remains are trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

Among those killed were 13 people, including local TV journalist Mohammad Alaa Al-Sawalhi, who medics said were complying with the order to leave Gaza City.

Another five people were killed and dozens wounded by Israeli gunfire near an aid site in Rafah, local health officials said. The Israeli military said troops had fired warning shots to remove an “immediate threat.”

The war was triggered by the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

