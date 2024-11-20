Iraq to hold first nationwide census since 1987

[Source: Reuters]

Iraq will begin its first full national census in more than three decades, a pivotal moment as it looks to gather demographic data for future planning and development.

The census, the first full one since Saddam Hussein was President in 1987, aims to provide a comprehensive count of Iraq’s population, estimated to exceed 43 million people by the end of 2024, said Iraq’s planning ministry spokesperson Abdul Zahra al-Hindawi.

Attempts at conducting a national census were delayed by years of conflict, instability and disagreement among political factions, but with the country now in a period of stability, authorities hope the process will be completed successfully.

A census carried out in 1997 excluded the Iraqi Kurdistan region, which had been governed by Kurdish authorities since the 1991 Gulf War.

It counted 19 million Iraqis and officials estimated there were another 3 million in the Kurdish north, according to official statistics.

The census was repeatedly postponed over worries it was being politicised. Ethnic groups in contested areas like the northern city of Kirkuk, home to Arabs, Kurds, Turkmen and a valuable part of Iraq’s oil fields, opposed it because it might reveal demographics that would undermine political ambitions.

“We have fears (of the census) not only in Kirkuk but all other disputed areas which are subjected to strong disagreements between various powers,” said Shwan Dawoodi, a Kurdish politician.

The data gathered will be used to guide decisions in areas such as infrastructure development, education, healthcare and social services, said Hindawi.

The census will feature only one question regarding religious affiliation — Muslim or Christian — and none about ethnic background or sectarian affiliation.

The Iraqi government has made extensive efforts to ensure the process, scheduled to take two days to complete, is as inclusive and accurate as possible, imposing a two-day curfew from midnight on Tuesday.

Preliminary results will be announced within 24 hours and final results released in two to three months.