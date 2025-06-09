Iran says no progress on reviving interim peace deal with US

[Source: Reuters]

Iran and the United States remain at ​loggerheads over efforts to agree a permanent end to the war in the Gulf, according to a senior Iranian source, who said there ‌had been no progress in talks to revive the interim deal agreed in June and define a time frame to implement it.

The comments came as U.S. President Donald Trump issued yet another broadside against Iran’s leaders, dealing a further blow to hopes for a resolution to the crisis, following new attacks on shipping in the region on Tuesday.

The deal agreed in June declared an “immediate and permanent ​termination of military operations on all fronts”, but quickly unravelled, with Trump saying it was “over” on July 7 and Iran’s foreign ministry declaring it “suspended” ​a week later.

The U.S. accuses Iran of failing to honor an agreement under the deal to reopen the vital Strait ⁠of Hormuz shipping route.

Article continues after advertisement

Tehran says Washington has reneged on its commitments, including lifting a blockade of Iranian ports and releasing frozen Iranian assets.

“One of the issues ​that is being discussed via mediators is the U.S. returning to the interim agreement and defining a time frame for implementing the commitments. There has been absolutely no ​progress on this issue,” the Iranian source said.

Trump said on Wednesday that the U.S. has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz.

But the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, the body Iran set up to manage the waterway, said it remains blocked and will not be reopened until Iran’s conditions are accepted.

“Iran is all talk and no action, the Bully of the Middle East No Longer,” ​Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Throughout the conflict, Trump has alternated between threats of escalation and claims that a peace deal is imminent.