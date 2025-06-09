Navosa ready to face Skipper champions

Navosa is bracing for an uphill battle tomorrow when they take on defending champions Malolo in Round Three of the Skipper Cup.

Former Fiji 7s Olympian Semi Kunatani knows what to expect from the defending champions and is calling on Navosa supporters to turn out in numbers and rally behind the team.

Navosa earned promotion to the Skipper Cup after defeating Rewa in last year’s Vanua Championship final.

Kunatani says the team has been preparing well and is ready for whatever Malolo throws at them tomorrow.

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“It’s not going to be easy, we know that, but we have been preparing well and the boys are excited to get on the field and get to work.”

Navosa will host the defending champions at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 4pm.