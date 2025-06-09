New Tui Vuda ready to lead

The kingmaker of Vuda, Taukei Nakelo Ratu Josaia Natakele.

The kingmaker of Vuda, Taukei Nakelo Ratu Josaia Natakele, says the vanua of Vuda will always ensure that a new leader is installed immediately following the passing of a paramount chief.

This is to ensure that the vanua has a father to lead the vanua of Vuda.

Ratu Josaia says the newly installed Tui Vuda, Ratu Josaia Tuivou Tavaiqia, brings with him a wealth of experience and is well prepared to lead the vanua.

Ratu Josaia Tuivou Tavaiqia began his education in Vuda before moving to Lautoka for further studies.

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He later pursued his education overseas and went on to establish himself as a businessman.

He is a permanent resident of the United States and currently resides in Hawaii.

The newly installed paramount chief says he will continue to serve and assist the vanua and its people, building on the work of those who came before him.

Ratu Josaia Tuivou Tavaiqia is the son of the late Tui Vuda, Ratu Jeremaia Tavaiqia, and the younger brother of the late Tui Vuda, Ratu Eparama Kitione Tavaiqia, who was laid to rest yesterday.