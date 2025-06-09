Lautoka child drug rehabilitation facility to open this month

[Photo: File]

Fiji will open a dedicated drug rehabilitation facility for children in Lautoka this month, marking a major step in the government’s response to rising drug addiction among young people.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says the facility will provide specialized rehabilitation and support services for children struggling with

substance abuse.

Kiran says the new center is part of a broader national effort to strengthen drug treatment and recovery services across the country.

She says the Ministry of Health has already trained drug and alcohol counsellors through Empower Pacific, while around 100 mental health counsellors have also been trained nationwide.

So a lot of work is being done. For example, people who are dealing with drugs should get support so that they can get out of it. f you talk about homelessness, we meet

people on the streets and work with them.”

Kiran adds that a rehabilitation facility has already been established in Suva in partnership with the Salvation Army, and the Lautoka centre will expand services specifically for children.

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Kiran says many young people living on the streets are battling drug addiction, making rehabilitation and long-term support critical to helping them return to their families and communities.

She adds that the government is working with police, health authorities, local councils and community organizations to tackle the growing impact of drugs, homelessness and related social issues across Fiji.