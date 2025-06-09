Tobacco giant goes green

[Photo: File]

Tobacco giant British American Tobacco has begun its transition to renewable energy with the launch of its first-ever solar-powered factory in Fiji.

Valued at $1.5 million, the new facility is expected to reduce the company’s reliance on fuel while complementing the government’s effort to achieve 100 percent renewable

energy by 2050.

General Manager James Goldring says the new facility may be the first of its kind, but it won’t be the last.

“The systems here in Nabua have an installed capacity of 606 kilowatt-peak while our systems in Nadi have a capacity of 146 kilowatt-peak. Together, the systems provide an

installed capacity of 806 kilowatt-peak.”

Goldring adds the move is part of BAT’s broader effort to support Fiji’s climate commitments.

“The two systems produce 880 kilowatt-hours of renewable solar energy annually and supply 60 percent of BAT Fiji’s total electricity requirements.”

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Commissioning the new system, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the upgrade not only contributes to the country’s renewable energy goals, but also helps safeguard Fiji

against global shocks.

“The investment we are commissioning today is a practical example of that contribution. Energy is fundamental to economic productivity; every business, every hospital,

school, farm and household depends on reliable and affordable energy.”

Goldring further says this investment is the first step for the company to transition fully into renewable energy.