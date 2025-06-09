KATSEYE seeks to show raw side in new 'Wild Hearts' film

[Source: Reuters]

The culturally diverse girl group KATSEYE, now temporarily down to two members, is eager to show a more raw and authentic side through its upcoming EP and tour, as well as the concert film “KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS,” which arrives in theaters worldwide.

The Los Angeles-based group, formed ​in 2023, has two members on hiatus. Sophia Laforteza became the second KATSEYE member to take a break ​for mental health and wellness reasons on August 7. Manon Bannerman’s hiatus was announced on February ⁠20.

“She (Manon), no matter what, will always be a part of KATSEYE. I think it’s a lovely thing for us ​and the fans to see the true, full journey,” Indian American singer Lara Raj told Reuters, referring to Manon’s appearance in ​the documentary.

Before Sophia’s departure was announced, Lara described the Filipino American singer as KATSEYE’s official leader.

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“I think she has always been meant to be the leader, and she feels like the roots of the tree, and we’re like the branches that branch out,” Lara said.

South Korean entertainment ​company Hybe (352820.KS), opens new tab and Geffen said in a joint statement on social media that Sophia’s condition will be reassessed in September. ​The group’s “WILD WORLD TOUR” begins on September 1.