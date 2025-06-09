Seasonal workers turn savings into businesses

Eighteen returned seasonal workers and aspiring MSME entrepreneurs completed a three-day business training yesterday

Returned seasonal workers are being helped to turn their overseas earnings and skills into businesses back home.

Eighteen returned seasonal workers and aspiring MSME entrepreneurs completed a three-day business training yesterday.

The group, made up of 11 women and seven men, learned how to identify business opportunities, understand customers, manage money, calculate costs and risks, and develop business plans.

Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Business Development Dr Radika Kumar says the training gives participants the knowledge and confidence to start a business.

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She states having an idea or money is not enough. Planning, discipline and good decision-making are also needed.

Dr Kumar adds that the government wants to ensure returning workers are supported to build a future at home.

Foreign Services Manager at the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations Gaayetri Prasad said the training was part of efforts to help returned workers make use of their overseas experience.

She said some may return overseas, while others could build businesses that create income and jobs in their communities.

One participant, Melisio Tuirewalau of Veivatuloa, Namosi, worked in hospitality in Australia’s Northern Territory.

He says the training improved his understanding of business planning, finances, customers and marketing.

Vasenai Bulouqera of Burelevu Village in Ra now plans to start a small canteen.

She says the training has given her a clearer path to turn her idea into a business that can support her family.

Five training sessions have now been held, with 71 seasonal workers trained in Nadi and Suva.

More sessions are planned for the Northern and Western divisions.