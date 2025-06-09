Teachers receive coaching training

Teachers from different schools in the central division during their coaches training session in Suva.

In a bid to introduce flag football to Fiji, two representatives from USA Football have spent the past five days conducting clinics and coaching programs in Suva and Nadi.

USA Under-17 women’s head coach Joshua Saunders and world champion player Nadia Bibbs held a coaching program in Suva today for a group of teachers from across the Central Division.

Saunders says bringing the sport to Fiji is part of their ambition to introduce flag football across the Pacific and provide athletes with more opportunities to compete at the international level.

“There’s a lot of talent here and we just want to give these young people the opportunity to try out a sport that can take them far. This sport is for anyone, and from what we’ve seen so far, there is definitely talent here.”

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After spending the past few days in Fiji, Saunders says they have been impressed by the abundance of local talent and believes Fiji could produce some of the best athletes the sport has seen in the near future.