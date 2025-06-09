Maragi earns Fijiana call-up

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fresh off helping Yasawa Women secure the Royal Tea Ranadi Cup title, Sereana Maragi is set to add another chapter to an already remarkable sporting journey after being named in the Vodafone Fijiana XV squad for Saturday’s second Test against South Africa at Churchill Park.

Maragi, who has previously represented Fiji in both netball and rugby league, has been named on the bench and is in line to make her Fijiana debut.

Her selection caps a memorable period for the Yasawa lass, who recently helped guide her side to the Ranadi Championship crown and now finds herself on the verge of adding international rugby union to an impressive resume that already spans multiple sports.

Fijiana head coach Willie Walker has retained the core of the side that featured in the opening Test, with Kolora Lomani again captaining the team and Bitila Tawake serving as vice-captain.

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The starting forward pack features Karalaini Naisewa, Bitila Tawake, Keri Lawavou, Karavaki Lutumaibau, Jade Coates, Nunia Daunimoala, Merewairita Neivoha and Adi Salaseini Railumu.

The backs include Kolora Lomani, Varanisese Qoro, Atelaite Buna, Ruth Raketekete, Ivamere Rokowati, Adi Vani Buleki and Litiana Vueti.

The reserves are Selai Naliva, Elesi Saukuru, Tiana Robanakadavu, Vilisi Tivalele, Sereana Maragi, Evivi Senikarivi, Adi Salote Nailolo and Vasemaca Duva.

With the series on the line after last week’s defeat, Fiji will be looking for a strong response in Lautoka as Maragi and the rest of the squad aim to help the Fijiana level the series against the Springbok Women.