Four teams, four chances at glory

[Source: File]

Queen Victoria School heads into this weekend’s Vodafone Deans semi-finals with more teams remaining in contention than any other school, a feat Head of School Waliki Nasau believes reflects the strength and depth of the Vulinitu rugby programme.

While QVS fell short in its senior grade campaigns, its under-14, under-15, under-16 and under-17 teams have all booked places in the final four.

Nasau says the school’s focus has since shifted to the younger grades, who now carry Vulinitu’s hopes.

“We focused on our little ones, from the Under-14 to the Under-17. The focus now is this bunch of players that we are going to develop over the next four years.”

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He described the situation as a blessing in disguise and believes the success of the younger teams highlights the bright future of rugby at the school.

“With the four teams qualified, I think we have the biggest number out of all the schools that are participating.”

Despite their strong representation, Nasau says QVS is taking nothing for granted heading into the semi-finals.

“We are not taking things lightly. From us at Vulinitu, the preparation has been going well with the coaches and our technical coaches. They have been working overtime.”

Nasau added that his teams are embracing the underdog tag and are determined to let their performances speak for themselves.

He is also calling on the wider Vulinitu family to rally behind the school’s younger grades as they look to secure places in the national finals.

He urged old boys, parents and supporters to turn out in numbers and cheer on the four teams carrying the QVS flag in this weekend’s semi-finals.

The semifinals of the Deans and Raluve competitions will be held this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium and Buckhurst Park in Suva and Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Local and overseas viewers can watch it live on viti+ for FJD65.