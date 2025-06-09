Agriculture show targets farm challenges

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna.

The National Agriculture Show 2026 was launched today focusing on practical solutions to challenges affecting farmers and agricultural productivity.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna says, the show will showcase technologies and farming practices addressing labour shortages, water constraints, rising fuel and fertiliser costs, and declining yields.

“We look at the challenges we have in growing the whole agriculture industry up in the north, and I think our target for this year is to see how we can address root problems that contribute to the reduction of productivity in the agriculture sector. So we will be showcasing solutions to the root problems that we have.”

He says drones will be demonstrated for spraying and fertiliser application, while protected agriculture will help farmers maintain production when water is limited.

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Leguminous crops will also be promoted to improve soil fertility and reduce reliance on costly fertiliser.

The show will also highlight value-addition opportunities for seasonal crops such as mangoes, helping reduce wastage and create additional income for farmers.

Tunabuna says new crop varieties, improved management systems and government services will also be showcased.

The Agriculture Show will be held at Shubrail Park in Labasa from September 15th to 17th under the theme Green Growth, Golden Gains.