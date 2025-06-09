India, Russia aim to boost trade to $100bn by 2030

Source : Reuters >Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered India uninterrupted fuel supplies, eliciting a cautious response from India, despite the countries agreeing to expand trade and defence ties.

India, the world’s top buyer of Russian arms and seaborne oil, has rolled out the red carpet for Putin during his two-day state visit, his first to New Delhi since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

But New Delhi is also in talks with the US on a trade deal to cut punitive tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on its goods over India’s purchases of Russian oil.

India’s energy imports are expected to fall to a three-year low this month following US tariffs and sanctions.

Russia has said it wants to import more Indian goods in an effort to grow trade to $100 billion by 2030.

