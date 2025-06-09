India, Russia aim to boost trade to $100bn by 2030

Source : Reuters
India, the world’s top buyer of Russian arms and seaborne oil, has rolled out the red carpet for Putin during his two-day state visit, his first to New Delhi since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
But New Delhi is also in talks with the US on a trade deal to cut punitive tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on its goods over India’s purchases of Russian oil.
India’s energy imports are expected to fall to a three-year low this month following US tariffs and sanctions.
Russia has said it wants to import more Indian goods in an effort to grow trade to $100 billion by 2030.
Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.
Advertisement