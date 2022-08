[Source: BBC]

At least 11 people have been killed in a shooting following a family dispute in the city of Cetinje in Montenegro.

According to officials, a single gunman shot dead three members of the same family before shooting at passers-by.

A mother and her two children all staying in the shooter’s house were killed, prosecutor Andrijana Nastic told

journalists.

The attack finally ended when the 34-year-old gunman was shot dead by a civilian.