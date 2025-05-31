Germany hopes for EU deal on sending failed asylum seekers to third countries

Source: Reuters

Germany’s Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt expressed hope that the European Union can agree on a common plan to send failed asylum seekers to third countries near their home regions. This approach is part of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s broader effort to reduce immigration, a key promise during February’s election, though migration numbers have already been declining.

Dobrindt emphasized in an interview that such a system would only work with EU-wide coordination, as no single member state can implement it effectively on its own. The EU Commission has proposed allowing states to reject asylum claims from migrants who passed through “safe” third countries, but the plan faces criticism from rights groups and is not yet adopted.

Some EU neighbors have pushed back against Germany’s tougher border stance, while other European efforts, like Italy’s plan to process migrants in Albania, have encountered legal hurdles. Meanwhile, the UK’s earlier scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was abandoned after a change in government. raised during the event.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.