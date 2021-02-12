Home

France says just one jab needed for previously infected

| @BBCWorld
February 13, 2021 10:08 am
France has administered close to 2.8m jabs. [Source: BBC]

France’s health authority is recommending that anyone previously infected with COVID-19 should only receive one vaccine jab, instead of the normal two doses.

People who recover from COVID have some immunity and should be inoculated three-six months afterwards, it said.

France is the first country to issue this advice.

It has delivered nearly 2.8 million vaccinations so far, the health ministry said.

The recommendation comes as governments around the world are rushing to vaccinate their populations and try to return life to normal.

At least 3.4 million people in France have had confirmed COVID-19 infections but the true figure is thought to be higher. Around 81,000 people have died – the seventh-highest figure in the world.

