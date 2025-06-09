Four major Western nations recognise Palestinian state, to fury of Israel

[Source: Reuters]

Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal all recognised a Palestinian state on Sunday in a move borne out of frustration over the Gaza war and intended to promote a two-state solution, prompting a furious response from Israel.

The decision by four nations from the West, which has traditionally allied with Israel, aligned them with more than 140 other countries also backing Palestinians’ aspiration to forge an independent homeland from the occupied territories.

Britain’s decision carried particular symbolism given its major role in Israel’s creation as a modern nation in the aftermath of World War Two.

“Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine,” said Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“The man-made humanitarian crisis in Gaza reaches new depths. The Israeli government’s relentless and increasing bombardment of Gaza, the offensive of recent weeks, the starvation and devastation are utterly intolerable.”

Other nations, including France, are expected to follow suit this week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the move.

“I have a clear message to those leaders who recognise a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre of October 7: You are giving a huge reward to terrorism,” he said, referring to Palestinian militant group Hamas’ 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the nearly two-year war in Gaza.

“And I have another message for you: It will not happen. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.”

The Hamas-led attack on Israel killed 1,200 people and saw 251 others taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s ensuing campaign in Gaza has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to local health authorities, spread famine, demolished most buildings and displaced most of the population – often multiple times.

