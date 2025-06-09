Four dead after 14 people shot at family gathering in Stockton, California

Members of the police work at the scene after several people were shot at a family gathering in Stockton, California, U.S. November 29, 2025 [Source: Reuters]

Four people died after 14 people were shot at a family gathering in Stockton in northern California on Saturday night, police said.

The shooting took place at a child’s birthday party, Stockton’s Vice Mayor Jason Lee said in a Facebook post.

“I am in contact with staff and public safety officials to understand exactly what happened, and I will be pushing for answers,” he said.

“We can confirm at this time that approximately 14 individuals were struck by gunfire, and four victims have been confirmed deceased,” San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on X.

“This is a very active and ongoing investigation, and information remains limited. Early indications suggest this may be a targeted incident, and investigators are exploring all possibilities.”

Authorities have not provided any details about a shooter.

