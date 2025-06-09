'Fearful' Muslim Australians demand action, not words

Australian Muslims are dealing with skyrocketing levels of Islamophobia, research shows. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

Weary of bomb threats to mosques and schools and mounting levels of persecution, Muslims in Australia are calling on the government to take Islamophobia seriously.

More than 50 recommendations to tackle prejudice have been outlined in a landmark report by special envoy to combat Islamophobia Aftab Malik.

They include enacting federal religious freedom laws, updating religious discrimination legislation and reviewing counter-terrorism policies in an effort “to engender a fair, respectful and inclusive environment”.

But some advocates say there should be no specialist envoy roles and the way to address racism would be to adequately resource the Human Rights Commission.

The Australian Palestinian Advocacy Network says anti-Palestinian racism and the reports findings are deeply connected but this has not been recognised.

“The Australian government has failed by restricting its focus to Islamophobia through the Islamophobia envoy, while deliberately ignoring and refusing to quantify the widespread anti-Palestinian racism and discrimination that has surged since October 7,” APAN executive member Lama Alqasem said.

“That refusal itself is a form of racism because it denies Palestinians recognition, safety and justice.”

Mr Malik’s report released on Friday with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese comes after a man staged an alleged bomb hoax at a Gold Coast mosque and an Islamic school in Brisbane received a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of hundreds of students and staff.

The Islamophobia Register’s Queensland-based executive director Nora Amath said Muslims felt targeted and afraid against the backdrop of recent anti-migrant rallies.

“We’re seeing an escalation of intensity,” she told AAP.

“For the very first time, we’re seeing back-to-back physical assaults and back-to-back bomb threats which is all very concerning.”

