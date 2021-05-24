Fear and hope after anti-Muslim violence

A few children are trying hard to focus in the only classroom of a makeshift, government-run, madrassa in India’s north-eastern state of Tripura.

They find it hard to take their eyes off an iron-grilled window that offers a view of the neighbouring compound.

A single-storied mosque damaged by a stone-pelting mob stands next door. Inside, there are broken doors hammered by bricks, twisted fan-blades and shattered windowpanes.

The Chamtila mosque is surrounded by both Hindu and Muslim homes but most people prefer to stay indoors after more than 10 incidents of religious violence were reported from the district of North Tripura in October.

Local reports said some mosques were vandalised and burnt down during the violence. Bhanu Pada Chakraborty, a senior police official in the district, denied reports of mosques being torched, but said some had been vandalised, without confirming a number.