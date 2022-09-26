Evacuations in Philippines as explosive super typhoon nears

[Source: BBC]

Thousands of people have been evacuated and government offices have been closed as a a super typhoon bashes the Philippines eastern islands.

Typhoon Noru has caused gusts of up to 240kph (149mph) on the main island Luzon, where more than half of the country’s 110 million population live.

Forecasters say the storm experienced an “explosive intensification” as it made landfall west of Luzon.

The storm could cause landslides, flash flooding and dangerous storm surges.

More than 8,400 people have already been evacuated from its path, and officials have issued warnings of “serious flooding” in areas of the capital, Manila.