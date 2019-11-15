Earthshot Prize: William and Kate launch prize to 'repair the Earth'

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced a global prize to tackle climate issues, pledging “a decade of action to repair the Earth”.

Five winners will receive the Earthshot Prize every year between 2021 and 2030.

The cash prize will be for individuals or organisations who come up with solutions to environmental problems.

Prince William said the world faces a “stark choice” to continue “irreparably” damaging the planet or “lead, innovate and problem-solve”.

The announcement was made in a video narrated by Sir David Attenborough posted on social media.

The veteran broadcaster and naturalist said the prize would go to “visionaries rewarded over the next decade for responding to the great challenges of our time”.

The prize is set to launch officially later in 2020 – a year that will also see the Convention on Biodiversity in China in February and the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November.

A series of challenges will be announced, aimed at finding least 50 solutions to the “world’s greatest problems” including climate change and air pollution.