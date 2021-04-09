Home

Duke's four children to walk alongside coffin at funeral

BBC
April 16, 2021 7:36 am

The Duke of Edinburgh’s four children will walk alongside his coffin at his funeral on Saturday.

Princes Charles, Andrew, Edward and Princess Anne, as well as grandsons Princes William and Harry, will follow a Land Rover hearse in a procession to St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

The guest list for the service includes 30 people, with three German relatives.

Those attending will wear morning coats with medals, or day dress, but not military uniform.

The congregation will put on masks and socially distance in line with Covid lockdown rules, with the Queen seated alone.

 

