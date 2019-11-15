Home

FIJIAN BUDGET
World

Donald Trump suggests delay to 2020 US presidential election

July 31, 2020 6:44 am

Donald Trump has suggested November’s presidential election be postponed, saying increased postal voting could lead to fraud and inaccurate results.

He floated a delay until people could “properly, securely and safely” vote.

There is little evidence to support Mr Trump’s claims but he has long railed against mail-in voting which he has said would be susceptible to fraud.

US states want to make postal voting easier due to public health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the US constitution, Mr Trump does not have the authority to postpone the election himself. Any delay would have to be approved by Congress.

The president does not have direct power over the two houses of Congress.

