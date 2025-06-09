Developing countries accuse rich of broken climate promises at UN

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Leaders of developing countries threatened by climate change told rich nations at the United Nations General Assembly that they are falling far short of promises to fund measures to combat rising sea levels, droughts and deforestation.

Wealthy countries have struggled to meet climate finance commitments. Their funding reached $100 billion a year, an amount agreed upon in 2009, two years late in 2022.

At a U.N. climate summit last year, leaders agreed to provide developing countries $300 billion a year by 2035. Many developing countries blasted that sum as far too small to meet the need. Experts have estimated that developing countries need at least $1 trillion annually by the end of the decade.

Leaders of developing countries say rich nations must provide resources to cope with climate change, a crisis they created.

Since the Industrial Revolution, the U.S. hasbeen the largest cumulative emitter of greenhouse gases, the primary cause of climate change, according to an analysis by Our World in Data.

