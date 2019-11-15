Home

World

Coronavirus cases surge to 400 in Italy

36
February 27, 2020 12:41 pm
The number of coronavirus cases in Italy has jumped to 400 [Source: BBC]

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy has jumped to 400, amid international efforts to contain the spread of the deadly outbreak.

The rise in Italy, the main focus of infection in Europe, represents a 25% surge in 24 hours.

Several European countries announced new cases traced to Italy.

Also on Wednesday, the World Health Organization said that for the first time the virus was spreading faster outside China, where it originated.

Globally, more than 80,000 people in about 40 countries have been infected with the new coronavirus, which emerged in December. The vast majority remain in China.

