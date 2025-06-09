China's Xi seeks closer coordination with Kim

source : reuters

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un have pledged to deepen strategic coordination in their first formal summit in six years, after they put on an unprecedented show of unity against the West alongside Russia’s Vladimir Putin at a massive military parade.

Xi met Kim, who has sent troops to aid Russia’s war against Ukraine, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday and hosted him for tea and dinner afterwards, according to Chinese state media.

The two leaders – who last met during Xi’s first state visit to North Korea in 2019 – reaffirmed that their commitment to bilateral friendship will not waver “no matter how the international situation changes.”

Hailing China and North Korea as “good neighbors, good friends and good comrades bound by shared destiny,” Xi said the two countries “should strengthen strategic coordination in international and regional affairs to safeguard common interests,” according to Chinese state media.

