China hits back after Trump claims it is 'violating' tariff truce

[ Source: BBC News ]

US President Donald Trump has accused China of violating a truce on tariffs struck earlier this month, a claim China has responded to with its own accusations of US wrongdoing.

Washington and Beijing agreed to temporarily lower tit-for-tat tariffs after talks in Geneva.

But Trump says that China has “totally violated its agreement with the US”.

He did not give details but US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer later said China had not been removing non-tariff barriers as agreed under the deal.

Beijing’s response today did not address the US claims directly but urged the US to “cease discriminatory restrictions against China”.

