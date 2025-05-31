China bristles at Macron linking Ukraine defence to Taiwan threats

Source: Reuters

China has strongly criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for linking the defence of Ukraine with the need to protect Taiwan, calling the comparison a “double standard.” Macron, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, warned that unchecked Russian aggression in Ukraine could have implications for Taiwan.

In response, China’s embassy in Singapore stated that Taiwan is an internal Chinese matter and not comparable to Ukraine. The embassy post, though not naming Macron directly, included his image and emphasized that equating the two situations is unacceptable.

Beijing sent a lower-level delegation to the summit this year, unlike previous years when senior military officials attended. China continues to assert sovereignty over Taiwan, which it claims as a province, while Taiwan insists only its people can determine its future.

At the same summit, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that China poses an "imminent" threat and that any attempt to invade Taiwan would have severe global consequences. Diplomats noted that concerns over Taiwan and Ukraine were frequently

