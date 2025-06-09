Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson in custody

[Source: Reuters]

Robinson was captured after he confessed to a family friend, or “implied that he had committed” the murder to that friend, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said Friday.

That person in turn contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Here’s what we know about Robinson:

At the time of the shooting he was living with his parents at his family’s home in Washington County, in the southwest corner of Utah near the Nevada border, Cox said.

The suspect did not appear to have any criminal history, according to state records.

He was a registered voter but not affiliated with a political party, according to state voter records.

A family member interviewed by investigators said Robinson had become more political in recent years and had said to another relative that he disliked Kirk and his viewpoints, Cox said.

He was arrested for aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious injury and obstruction of justice, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

He has not been formally charged in court and is being held at the Utah County jail.

Politicians, commentators and amateur sleuths have filled social media and online forums with speculation and blame-casting about the killer’s identity and ideology.

The shooting has punctuated the most sustained period of U.S. political violence since the 1970s.

