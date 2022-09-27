Canada to remove all COVID travel restrictions from October 1st

[Source: Reuters]

Canada will drop all COVID-19 restrictions for travelers from Oct. 1, including vaccination and masking requirements for flights and trains.

The move is likely to boost the Canadian travel industry, already booming after months of lull during the pandemic.

Canadian carriers were also pressing for an end to mask mandates on flights, citing thousands of incidents of non-compliance this year alone.

The decision to end restrictions was based on Canada’s vaccination rate, availability of newer vaccines and treatments.

The data shows the country has passed the peak of the latest wave of coronavirus infections.