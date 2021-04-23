Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
95 street dwellers identified in Suva|Suva busy after lockdown is lifted|More arrests for defying COVID safe measures|Suva-Nausori back to containment zones|Malomalo 7s players urged to contact Ministry|LTA urges motorists to stay within zones|Agriculture knows no barrier, says female farmer|Road ahead is far from clear|Food distribution program explained|No new cases but warning sounded|Fijians warned not to let their guard down|Clusters in Ra still unlinked|More than 7,000 food packs delivered|More health restriction violations recorded|PSA prioritizes the safety of street dwellers|Weather continues to hinder MOH work|Officers assist in ration distribution|49 active cases, 31 locally transmitted|Text platform set up for ration request|Two more cases confirmed as some found lying for ration|New cases highlight seriousness of situation|Possible lockdown for Ra|PS disappointed with cheating Fijians|Wet weather hinders contact tracing|Three COVID-19 patients recover|
Full Coverage

World

Backlash after China Weibo post mocks India COVID crisis

| @BBCWorld
May 3, 2021 1:18 pm
The image was posted by an account linked to an official Chinese law enforcement agency. [Source: BBC]

A social media post from an account linked to the Chinese Communist Party has sparked controversy for appearing to mock India over its coronavirus crisis.

The post on the Chinese site Weibo showed an image of a rocket launch in China alongside a photo of the bodies of COVID victims being cremated in India.

Text with it read: “Lighting a fire in China VS lighting a fire in India.”

Article continues after advertisement

The post, which appeared on Saturday afternoon, has since been deleted.

Users responding to the post wrote that it was “inappropriate” and that China “should express sympathy for India”.

The Weibo post appeared a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the country’s deepening COVID-19 crisis.

Yesterday India recorded a daily coronavirus death toll of 3,689 – the highest since the pandemic began.

It came a day after the country became the first to record more than 400,000 new cases within a 24-hour period.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.