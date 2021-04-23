Backlash after China Weibo post mocks India COVID crisis

A social media post from an account linked to the Chinese Communist Party has sparked controversy for appearing to mock India over its coronavirus crisis.

The post on the Chinese site Weibo showed an image of a rocket launch in China alongside a photo of the bodies of COVID victims being cremated in India.

Text with it read: “Lighting a fire in China VS lighting a fire in India.”

Article continues after advertisement

The post, which appeared on Saturday afternoon, has since been deleted.

Users responding to the post wrote that it was “inappropriate” and that China “should express sympathy for India”.

The Weibo post appeared a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the country’s deepening COVID-19 crisis.

Yesterday India recorded a daily coronavirus death toll of 3,689 – the highest since the pandemic began.

It came a day after the country became the first to record more than 400,000 new cases within a 24-hour period.