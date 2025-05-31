Australia's emissions rose in 2024

[ Source: ABC News ]

The latest stocktake of Australia’s efforts to cut carbon emissions have shown the country has struggled in recent years to make progress, with emissions marginally climbing in 2024.

Emissions climbed by 0.05 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023, hindered by growth in both electricity generation and the transport sector.

The country had achieved a relatively steep decline in emissions between 2005 and 2021, but since then progress has essentially flatlined, according to the latest quarterly update of Australia’s greenhouse gas production.

Article continues after advertisement

Electricity sector emissions were pushed up by a 2.2 per cent increased demand for power and a lower than usual contribution from hydro-power.

Transport sector emissions climbed by 1.9 per cent.

But those increases were offset by decreases in sectors like agriculture, due to lower crop production, and in industries like chemical and steel manufacturing.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.