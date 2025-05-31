Australia's defence minister urges greater military openness from China

Source: Reuters

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles has called for greater military transparency from China, especially regarding its rapid military expansion and exercises, to foster a more “productive” relationship between the two nations. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Marles stressed the need for better communication, citing concerns about China’s growing assertiveness in the Pacific.

Australia and New Zealand expressed alarm earlier this year after three Chinese warships held live-fire drills in the Tasman Sea, disrupting air traffic. While the exercises were legal, Marles criticized China for giving insufficient notice and causing unnecessary disruption, despite Australia’s close surveillance of the operation.

Marles noted that China’s military actions were being increasingly monitored and emphasized that such transparency was crucial for regional stability. Chinese officials have indicated more naval drills will follow, reinforcing Beijing’s goal of expanding its global naval reach.

In response to China’s military growth, Australia plans to raise defence spending to 2.4% of GDP by the early 2030s. It has committed \$2 billion to support U.S. submarine shipyards ahead of acquiring three nuclear-powered submarines starting in 2032 — its most significant defence purchase to date.

