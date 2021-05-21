Victoria announces new restrictions after growing cases

New Victorian COVID-19 restrictions have been announced in response to a growing number of cases in a Melbourne suburbs coronavirus outbreak.

Victoria has imposed a seven-day “circuit-breaker lockdown” in response to a growing COVID cluster in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

From 11.59pm Thursday, 27 May until 11.59pm Thursday 3 June, the following rules apply to the entire state of Victoria – not just Melbourne.

When can I leave my house?

You cannot leave your home unless it is for one of five approved reasons.

The reasons are: shopping; authorised work or education; exercise; caregiving, compassionate and medical reasons; and to get vaccinated.

Those first four reasons are the same as previous lockdowns, and the fifth reason – to get vaccinated – is new.

How far can I travel from home?

For shopping and exercise, you need to stay within a 5km radius of your home.

What are the rules for exercise?

There is a two-hour limit on exercise, and can only be with one other person, and you must stay within a 5km radius of your home.

What are the rules for wearing face masks?

Masks must be worn everywhere except for in your home. This includes both indoor places and outdoor areas – unless you have a medical exemption. This rule applies to all of Victoria.