Qld Police move people off Gold Coast beach near packed surf break

Queensland Police have been forced to move a number of people off the beach at Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast.

A popular local surf break, Burleigh Heads was closed along with all other Gold Coast beaches three days ago ahead of the Easter Long Weekend.

Activites such as surfing, dog walking and running along the beach front are permitted as long as social distancing protocols are followed.

The fine for ignoring social distancing rules in Queensland is $1,334.50 per person.