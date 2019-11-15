Morrison calls for schools to stay open

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has taken to social media to ask the nation’s teachers to keep classrooms open, especially for the children of essential workers who cannot be effectively home schooled.

“We cannot allow a situation where parents are forced to choose between putting food on the table through their employment, to support their kids and their kids’ education,” he says in the message.

“We will lose many things in the course of fighting this virus. One thing that I know teachers are united on, with their parents, is we do not want one of those things to be the loss of a child’s education, giving up a whole year of their learning.”

He thanked teachers for their efforts to keep classes going, in many cases online, while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.