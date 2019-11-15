Home

Australia

Australian warships join US, Japanese in Chinese confrontation

NZ Herald
July 26, 2020 11:51 am

Five Australian warships have joined US and Japanese forces in a show of strength as China test-fired live weapons nearby.

The force assembled in the Philippine Sea in a show of solidarity as territorial tensions soared after Washington last week declared illegal Beijing’s unilateral claim to the virtual entirety of the South and East China seas.

The Royal Australian Navy’s helicopter-carrying troopship HMAS Canberra leads the air warfare destroyer HMAS Hobart, the frigates HMAS Stuart and HMAS Arunta, and the support ship HMAS Sirius.

The RAN ships joined a task force centred on the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, a guided-missile cruiser and destroyer, and a Japanese destroyer.

