Australia bouncy castle fall: Sixth child dies in hospital

A sixth child has died from injuries suffered in a bouncy castle accident in Australia last week, police say.

Chace Harrison, 11, had his life support switched off at a Hobart hospital on Sunday, three days after the accident.

He was among nine students who fell 10m (32 ft) from an inflatable castle when it was lifted up by wind at a school fair in Devonport, Tasmania.

Two children remain in a critical condition in hospital.

The other five children who lost their lives were 11-year-old Addison Stewart, and 12-year-olds Zane Mellor, Jye Sheehan, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, and Peter Dodt.

One boy was injured and discharged from hospital on Friday. He visited Hillcrest Primary School on Sunday and paid tribute to his classmates.

It is still unclear how the incident unfolded. Police say they are investigating whether the castle was tethered to the ground.