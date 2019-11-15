Australia fires: Rain brings relief but huge blazes expected

Rain has fallen in fire-ravaged parts of Australia and temperatures have dropped – but officials have warned that blazes will “take off” again.

Sooty rain fell down the east coast, from Sydney to Melbourne, with “torrential” rain reported in some parts of New South Wales (NSW).

Officials said temperatures would soar again by Friday.

They also said huge fires in Victoria and NSW could meet to create a larger “mega blaze”.

Victoria Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp warned “it will warm up” and the fires “will take off again”.