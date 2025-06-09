Australia approves social media ban on under-16s

Source : BBC

Australia’s world-first social media ban for teenagers is already being hailed a success — even before it fully takes effect.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the move has sparked crucial conversations in homes across the country.

Starting Wednesday, social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and X must block access for users aged 13 to 15, under a new law designed to protect young people from online harm.

Albanese says the ban was driven not by politicians, but by parents who have suffered deeply from the consequences of social media exposure.

He says families who have endured the “worst heartbreak imaginable” have pushed for change—turning tragedy into advocacy so that no other parents face the same pain.

The Prime Minister admits the rollout won’t be perfect, but insists the goal is clear:to keep children safer online and force tech giants to act more responsibly.

