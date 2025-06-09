Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on misconduct suspicion

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, has been arrested and is in police custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He was arrested at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Police are searching properties in Berkshire and Norfolk where he had been living.,

Police says it is assessing a complaint relating to the alleged sharing of confidential material with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement, King Charles III said the law must take its course. Prince William and Catherine are understood to support his remarks.

Andrew, who turns 66 today, has previously denied wrongdoing linked to Epstein and has not responded to media requests for comment on the latest allegations.

