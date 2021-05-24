Air Vanuatu repatriation flights bring home 5000 stranded people

Air Vanuatu has operated three repatriation flights since the ease of international restrictions to repatriate over 5,000 nationals and residents who have been stranded in other countries due to covid lockdown.

The Vanuatu government’s approval of the repatriation schedule started at the beginning of May.

The Air Vanuatu team has coordinated with the Ministry of Health and Foreign Affairs and relies on partners who manage the approved traveller lists for Australia, New Caledonia, Fiji and New Zealand.

The government partners managing the approval to travel are; the Vanuatu High Commissions in Wellington, Suva and Noumea and The Pacific Labour Scheme in Australia.

The Vanuatu Government gave Air Vanuatu approval for the repatriation schedule starting this month.