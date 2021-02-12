Actress protests naked at 'French Oscars' ceremony

A French actress protested naked at a César Awards dominated by demands the government do more to support culture during the coronavirus pandemic.

Corinne Masiero, 57, wore a donkey costume over a blood-stained dress before stripping on stage at France’s equivalent of the Oscars.

Cinemas have been shut in France for more than three months.

Article continues after advertisement

The best film award at the ceremony went to Albert Dupontel’s dark comedy Adieu Les Cons (Goodbye Morons).

The film – which depicts a desperate search by a seriously ill woman for her child – won seven Césars, including one for the best director.

Best foreign film went to Denmark’s Another Round, directed by Thomas Vinterberg, which shows a group of friends trying to improve their lives by maintaining a permanent level of alcohol in their blood.

Masiero was invited to Friday’s socially-distanced ceremony to present the award for the best costumes.