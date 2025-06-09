Kasabias supports grassroots rugby across Fiji

(L-R) James Vunituraga, Kavaia Qiodravu, Viliame Mikaele, Samisoni Alex, Nitinesh Candra [Photo: Supplied]

Kasabias Pte Ltd, one of Fiji’s largest hardware retailers and wholesalers, has reaffirmed its commitment to community development by throwing its support behind grassroots rugby teams across the country.

For decades, Kasabias has been more than a hardware supplier. From building homes and schools to supplying businesses, the company has played a central role in Fiji’s growth.

Now, it is extending that same focus on nation-building to rugby, the sport that unites Fijians at every level.



James Vunituraga, Epi Ravatu, Nitinesh Chandra [Photo: Supplied]

Grassroots rugby is where the foundations of the national sport are laid. In villages and towns across Fiji, raw talent is discovered, and core values like teamwork, discipline, and resilience are instilled. Kasabias says these are the very values that have guided its business for generations.

By sponsoring local teams, providing playing kits, and supporting community initiatives, Kasabias believes it is helping to build stronger and more connected communities.



Nitinesh Chandra & Mereseini Grace [Photo: Supplied]

As part of its initiative, Kasabias is backing the Devo Babas from Bua, the Village Boys from Suva, and the Sinukakala Amazons Women’s Rugby Team.

The official presentation of jerseys was made by Nitinesh Chandra, Kasabias’ National Manager – Retail & Marketing, who said the company is proud to be part of grassroots rugby’s journey.

Kasabias also acknowledged James from Kaiviti Rugby for his leadership in bringing the initiative to life, praising his passion for the sport and dedication to community development.

The company’s involvement delivers broader benefits for Fiji beyond the rugby field.

By supporting grassroots teams, Kasabias is creating opportunities for youth to showcase and develop their talent, promoting inclusivity, particularly through its support of women’s rugby, expanding the talent pipeline for Fiji’s national teams, and building Foundations on and off the Field.

Kasabias’ partnership with grassroots rugby reflects its long-standing philosophy of building strong foundations for Fiji’s future.

With rugby at the heart of Fijian identity, Kasabias’ latest investment ensures the sport continues to thrive from the grassroots up, inspiring the next generation of players, leaders, and fans.