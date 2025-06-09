DATEC Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation and Digital Transformation

DATEC Fiji CEO Vinit Nand & executives

DATEC Fiji celebrated its 40th anniversary at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, bringing together customers, partners, current and former employees, and industry stakeholders to celebrate four decades of pioneering ICT solutions across the Pacific.

Chairman Isikeli Tikoduadua highlighted DATEC’s role in shaping Fiji’s digital economy, noting that the company has grown from a technology provider into “a partner in progress.”

“As a proudly 100% locally owned company under the ATH and FNPF banner through Vodafone Fiji, we are honoured to be ISO-certified and a recipient of the prestigious President’s Award for Business Excellence.”



DATEC Chairman Isikeli Tikoduadua (right) & CEO, Vinit Nand (left)

He emphasized that the future of business lies in embracing digital business models, strengthening cybersecurity, and investing in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation.

CEO, Vinit Nand, credited DATEC’s longevity to its people, customers, and partners.

“Looking around the room tonight, I see the faces of businesses that have built Fiji, and we are deeply grateful for the confidence you have placed in us to power your operations and contribute to your success.”

Nand also announced the Fiji Tech Summit 2025, expected to be DATEC’s biggest technology event yet, creating opportunities for collaboration, learning, and innovation.

DATEC’s growth has delivered significant benefits for Fiji, helping businesses modernize operations, strengthening the country’s ICT infrastructure, and providing training that has upskilled businesses and communities across the Pacific.

Its solutions in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and automation have supported industries ranging from banking and education to tourism and government services.

The company has also created jobs, fostered local expertise, and positioned Fiji as a growing technology hub in the Pacific.

By reinvesting in innovation and people, DATEC has ensured that Fiji remains competitive in an increasingly digital world.

The anniversary celebration closed with DATEC reaffirming its commitment to investing in people, solutions, and long-term partnerships that drive sustainable digital transformation across Fiji and the Pacific.